Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 542,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Shares of COP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.06. The company had a trading volume of 278,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.