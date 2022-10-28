Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.9% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $212,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.72. The company had a trading volume of 275,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,504. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

