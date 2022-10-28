Evoke Wealth LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,799,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.41 on Friday, hitting $325.06. The company had a trading volume of 133,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,609. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

