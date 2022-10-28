Evoke Wealth LLC Has $26.68 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,091 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $26,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

