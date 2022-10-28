Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $24.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,546.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,990. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,548.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,212.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,142.64. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

