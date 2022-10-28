Ethereum Classic Trading Up 14% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $24.74 or 0.00121879 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $494.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021606 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00269053 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.30 or 0.00720606 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.78 or 0.00555534 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000705 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00232091 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00261433 BTC.
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,607,461 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
