Eric Venker Sells 15,922 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 15,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $70,056.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,049,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eric Venker sold 17,392 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $53,393.44.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eric Venker sold 16,530 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $61,326.30.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,110.83%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

