Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-$3.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94 to $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.94.

NYSE EQR traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,197. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

