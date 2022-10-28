Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for John Bean Technologies Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

JBT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JBT stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $35,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.