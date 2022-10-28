EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a market weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.74.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,449 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 111.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.