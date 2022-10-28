Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Nerissa Kreher Sells 8,040 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 8,040 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $167,875.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,550.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,068 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $47,032.44.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,122 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $47,610.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $50,382.28.

On Friday, September 23rd, Nerissa Kreher sold 939 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $14,169.51.

On Thursday, September 15th, Nerissa Kreher sold 106 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,591.06.

On Friday, September 9th, Nerissa Kreher sold 800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $12,056.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRDA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

