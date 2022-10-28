Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Insider Brian Nilsson Sells 116,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) insider Brian Nilsson sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,472,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,718,645.72.

Brian Nilsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Brian Nilsson sold 38,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$15,960.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Brian Nilsson sold 104,500 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$42,845.00.

E stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$19.97 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

Enterprise Group ( TSE:E Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.08 price objective (up from C$1.06) on shares of Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

