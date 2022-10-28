Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.30. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 4,604 shares.

Ellomay Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $253 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

