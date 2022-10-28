Electroneum Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $52.72 million and approximately $77,127.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001235 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,595,300 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.