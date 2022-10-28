Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Ecolab by 17.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $4.72 on Friday, hitting $157.88. 33,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

