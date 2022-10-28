Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to C$17.25 at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of DRETF stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $23.72.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.