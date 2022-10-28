dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.71

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.71 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 76.60 ($0.93). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 314,579 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

dotdigital Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £227.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,921.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

