Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.38

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €18.38 ($18.76) and traded as high as €18.53 ($18.90). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €18.52 ($18.90), with a volume of 5,738,070 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

