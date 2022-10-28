Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.79) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 632.14 ($7.64).

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 537.20 ($6.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3,592.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 510.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.00).

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.