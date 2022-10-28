Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.79) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 632.14 ($7.64).

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 537.20 ($6.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3,592.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 510.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.00).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

