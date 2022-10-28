Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Price Target to €25.00

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.84.

OTC:UMGNF opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. Universal Music Group has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

