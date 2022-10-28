Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 8,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 31,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.