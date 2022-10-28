Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 8,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 31,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 127.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 149.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

