Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $15.52 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 498.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 62,816 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,413,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after buying an additional 169,842 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

