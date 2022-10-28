DA Davidson Boosts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $220.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.
IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.75.
IDEX Stock Performance
NYSE:IEX traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,488. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
