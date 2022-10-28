Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Head to Head Contrast

Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio -561.08% -486.60% -15.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio $1.08 million 3.82 -$19.77 million ($1.17) -0.18

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Baudax Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Curative Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baudax Bio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curative Biotechnology and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baudax Bio has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.44%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -19.29, indicating that its share price is 2,029% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baudax Bio beats Curative Biotechnology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

