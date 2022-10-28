Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Announces $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 570,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.62.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

