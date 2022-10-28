Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Clint Sever Sells 26,664 Shares

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $96,790.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $93,590.64.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $88,524.48.

On Thursday, October 13th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $87,991.20.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,492.10.

On Thursday, September 29th, Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,712.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

Cue Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLTH opened at $3.62 on Friday. Cue Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLTH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth about $57,927,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Health by 531.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Health by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 611,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cue Health by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

