CSFB Trims ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price to C$48.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$49.50 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.67.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$42.51 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$39.80 and a 1 year high of C$48.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$47.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$238,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,451,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,259,083,593.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,308,750.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

