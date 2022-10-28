CSFB Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$55.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.17.

Emera Stock Down 0.4 %

EMA stock opened at C$51.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.44. Emera has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$65.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.60%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

