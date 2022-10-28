Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Up 1.8%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.50. 246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.
Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15.
Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%.
About Croghan Bancshares
Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.
