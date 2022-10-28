Credit Suisse Group Trims Keyera (TSE:KEY) Target Price to C$35.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$35.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB reduced their target price on Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.46.

Keyera Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$29.19 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.37.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 86.70%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

