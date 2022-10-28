Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€205.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €175.60 ($179.18) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €184.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €184.72. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($139.03).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

