Credit Suisse Group Cuts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $20.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners lowered Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.12.

Playtika Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Playtika by 689.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Playtika by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 51.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 62,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

