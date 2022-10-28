Credit Suisse Group Cuts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$56.50

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$56.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.54.

FTS opened at C$52.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.41. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$65.26.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

