Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $65.58. 14,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $66.69.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.