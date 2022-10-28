Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

