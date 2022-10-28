Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 6.28.

Core Scientific Stock Down 78.1 %

Shares of CORZ opened at 0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.66 and its 200-day moving average is 2.84. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 0.20 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 163.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 152.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mad River Investors boosted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

