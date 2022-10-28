Contrasting WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A Zhihu -51.27% -26.75% -20.44%

Risk and Volatility

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zhihu $464.38 million 1.41 -$203.82 million ($0.45) -2.29

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Zhihu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WhereverTV Broadcasting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Zhihu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhihu 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zhihu has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 567.48%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

WhereverTV Broadcasting beats Zhihu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

