Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the September 30th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($81.63) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

CTTAY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 351,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,696. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.