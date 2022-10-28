Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of LODE opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Comstock had a negative net margin of 5,374.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.