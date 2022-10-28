Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 129,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

