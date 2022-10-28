Compound Price Tops $51.39 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $51.39 or 0.00249521 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $373.43 million and $48.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00137282 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00065830 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019592 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000361 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.37691113 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $52,375,714.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

