Comparing Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -1.37% -0.95% -0.44% TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limoneira and TerrAscend’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $166.03 million 1.22 -$3.44 million ($0.18) -63.33 TerrAscend $210.42 million 1.85 $3.11 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Limoneira.

43.3% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Limoneira and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 0 1 0 3.00 TerrAscend 0 3 6 0 2.67

Limoneira presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.51%. TerrAscend has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 192.60%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Limoneira.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Limoneira on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,100 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 800 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,000 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc. The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

