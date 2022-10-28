Comparing Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) & CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gaia and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 1 1 0 2.50 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 2 0 2.33

Gaia currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia 3.50% 4.01% 2.73% CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaia and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gaia and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $79.57 million 0.60 $3.73 million $0.13 17.69 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gaia has higher revenue and earnings than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Gaia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gaia beats CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaia

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers category-leading talent that enables to draw speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. It also operates gaia.com and gaiamtv.com websites. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.Web and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access. This segment also operates kinoheld software for cinema operators; EVENTIM.fanSALE, a resale portal where customers sell event tickets to other customers; and online portal under various brands, such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The Live Entertainment segment plans, prepares, and performs tours, events, and festivals including music events and concerts, as well as markets music productions. This segment is also involved in the operation of venues. The company was formerly known as CTS EVENTIM AG and changed its name to CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in May 2014. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bremen, Germany.

