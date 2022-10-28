Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $214.89. 3,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,365. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.02. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $370.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.31.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

