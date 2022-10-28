Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,078,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 156,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 102,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $124.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

