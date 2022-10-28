CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

CMOC Group Limited (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.32 and last traded at 0.32. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CMOC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CMOC Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded CMOC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

