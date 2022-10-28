Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.76 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.66. The stock had a trading volume of 183,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 64.47%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.