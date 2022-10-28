Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.32 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $222,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $2,395,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Shares of HON traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.33. The stock had a trading volume of 153,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,483. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

