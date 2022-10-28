Civic (CVC) Trading Up 8.5% This Week

Civic (CVC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, Civic has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $124.89 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,343.66 or 0.30803549 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

