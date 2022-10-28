Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 589 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,253,154 shares of company stock worth $85,377,484. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

NYSE BX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.65. 359,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,526. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.50%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

